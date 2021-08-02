Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 782.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,223 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Vital Farms worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the first quarter worth about $237,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the first quarter worth about $296,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VITL stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $674,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,345 shares of company stock worth $10,944,034 over the last quarter.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

