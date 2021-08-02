Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SJW Group worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SJW shares. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

SJW stock opened at $68.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.