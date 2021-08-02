Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 182,708 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,708 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.90% of Postal Realty Trust worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 43.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTL opened at $19.22 on Monday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -960.52 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

