Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 148.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Mustang Bio worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 560.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 200.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

MBIO opened at $2.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.72. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.25.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Equities research analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.