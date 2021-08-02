Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 141.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,252 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of BioLife Solutions worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 73,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 208.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 157,330 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLFS. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $46.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $738,904.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $72,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at $274,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,394 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,956 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

