Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $110,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $184,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNR opened at $19.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNR shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

