Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of PROS worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in PROS during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PROS during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PROS during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PROS during the first quarter valued at $407,000.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $43.42 on Monday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.69.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

