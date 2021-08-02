Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 55,645 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Standard Motor Products worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,429,000 after purchasing an additional 126,701 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 16.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,148,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 37.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,059,000 after purchasing an additional 262,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $237,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,410. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SMP opened at $41.76 on Monday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

