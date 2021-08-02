Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Century Aluminum worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.88.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CENX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

