Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Unisys worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Unisys by 9.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter valued at $336,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UIS opened at $22.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.54. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $926,758. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

