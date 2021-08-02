Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,338 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Cytokinetics worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,433,000 after buying an additional 316,365 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 260,794 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $5,374,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 739.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 164,502 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $116,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,868. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

