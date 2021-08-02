Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 107,795 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 107,795 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Encore Capital Group worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECPG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECPG shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $47.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.59. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

