Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,534 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,534 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 5,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $430,831.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,284 shares of company stock worth $9,808,603. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $85.70 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.12.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

