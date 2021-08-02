Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 150,082 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of AMC Networks worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 232.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AMC Networks by 248.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AMC Networks by 23.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCX opened at $50.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.60.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

