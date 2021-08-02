Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 15,335 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,335 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Ribbon Communications worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 24.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 62.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 61.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

