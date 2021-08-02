Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,385 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after purchasing an additional 236,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,543,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,634,000 after purchasing an additional 88,615 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 45,797 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

