Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,807 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of QCR worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCRH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 101,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 49,002 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 509.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in QCR by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 31,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in QCR by 218.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 29,028 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on QCR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

QCR stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

