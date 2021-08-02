Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 290,910 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 290,910 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 180,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

TDS opened at $22.35 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDS. Citigroup upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.