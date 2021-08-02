Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,676 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $65,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,705,000 after acquiring an additional 104,130 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 190,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

Shares of AKR opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

