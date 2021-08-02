Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 834,937 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 834,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of CBIZ worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,906,000 after purchasing an additional 174,591 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in CBIZ by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CBIZ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,368 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,369,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $32.34 on Monday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $172,584.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,795,054.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,209 shares of company stock valued at $837,942 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

