Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,139 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of PJT Partners worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 112,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 127.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 1,454.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 85.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $78.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

