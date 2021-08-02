Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,186 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.91% of Myers Industries worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Myers Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Myers Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Myers Industries by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Myers Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Shares of MYE opened at $21.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.68. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.30 million, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.