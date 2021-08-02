Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the June 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
