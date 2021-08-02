Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the June 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 32.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.