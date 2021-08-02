NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Short Interest Update

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,300 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 486,800 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.42. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVEE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $928,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,109.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,986 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 424.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 159,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 129,385 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $8,344,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,617,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $5,269,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $5,070,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

