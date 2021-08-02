Nyerium (NYEX) Trading 29.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Nyerium has a total market cap of $26,680.99 and approximately $17.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

