Nyzo (NYZO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $139,664.00

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $139,664.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00103484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00138988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,993.57 or 1.00147333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.91 or 0.00852434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

