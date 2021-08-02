O-I Glass (OI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect O-I Glass to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.