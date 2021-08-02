Oak Street Health (OSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Oak Street Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oak Street Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $63.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.35. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

OSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $436,657,836.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $331,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,265,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,182,238 shares of company stock valued at $489,981,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

