Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.75 and last traded at $88.11. Approximately 1,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 283,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.71.

OAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.76.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $297,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

