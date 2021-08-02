Obee Network Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Obee Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Obee Network has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Obee Network has a market cap of $10,487.18 and approximately $32.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00046284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00103409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00138975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,901.34 or 0.99885841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.42 or 0.00850969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Obee Network Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

Obee Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obee Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obee Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

