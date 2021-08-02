OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.00. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.49.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

