Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 65,742 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

NYSE OXY opened at $26.10 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.