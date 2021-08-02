Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $42.70 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $323.86 million and approximately $42.70 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00057301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.29 or 0.00809496 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00091504 BTC.

OCEAN is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

