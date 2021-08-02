OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.85. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.2304842 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

