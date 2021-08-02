Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Position Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Oceaneering International worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OII. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 96.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of OII stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

