Oceaneering International, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OII. TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $784,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 19.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.