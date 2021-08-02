Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. On average, analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $11.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.51.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

