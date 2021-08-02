Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Trading Up 1.5%

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.52. 24,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 100,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62.

About Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY)

Odyssey Group International, Inc focuses on development, acquisition, and commercialization of medical products and health related technologies. It intends to offer medical devices. The company has development projects in three technologies, including CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue device; and a neurosteroid drug compound intended to treat rare brain disorders.

