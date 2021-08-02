Offshift Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.62 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 39.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $115,003.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00003549 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,977.45 or 1.00237159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00031754 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00070905 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000772 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.