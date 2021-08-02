Offshift (XFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.62 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Offshift has a market cap of $4.62 million and $115,003.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 39.2% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00003549 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,977.45 or 1.00237159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00031754 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00070905 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000772 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

