OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.26% of OFG Bancorp worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.