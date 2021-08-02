Oikos (OKS) Price Up 12.3% This Week

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $809,085.80 and $6,063.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oikos has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00046487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00102979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00138972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,809.28 or 1.00234720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.51 or 0.00844764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 182,701,142 coins and its circulating supply is 162,379,665 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

