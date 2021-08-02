Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on ODFL. Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.
Shares of ODFL traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.79. The stock had a trading volume of 439,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $276.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.72.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
