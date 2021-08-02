Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ODFL. Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.79. The stock had a trading volume of 439,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $276.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.