Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman Buys 500 Shares

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $18,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Burke W. Whitman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Burke W. Whitman acquired 500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $18,150.00.

NYSE OHI traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 122,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,659. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,768,000 after buying an additional 364,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,133,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after buying an additional 190,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,240,000 after buying an additional 722,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

