Omnitude Tops One Day Trading Volume of $340,206.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $425,329.22 and approximately $340,206.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00061069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.14 or 0.00808102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00095567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040615 BTC.

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

