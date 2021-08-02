ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66-1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.ON Semiconductor also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.680-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of ON stock opened at $39.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ON. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.09.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

