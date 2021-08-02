ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.680-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.ON Semiconductor also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.68-0.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ON shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.09.

ON opened at $39.06 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

