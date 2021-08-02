ON Semiconductor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 8,901 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 14% compared to the average volume of 7,808 call options.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON stock traded up $4.73 on Monday, hitting $43.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

