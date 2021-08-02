Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Short Interest Update

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Oncorus stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.93.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oncorus will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Oncorus by 92.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

