ONE Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,206 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 4.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $104.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,445 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.21. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

